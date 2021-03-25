Facts

ECHR rules to compensate over EUR 19,000 to ex-MP from Communist Party Oleksandrovska – attorney

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) considered the application filed by attorney-at-law Oleksandr Shadrin in the interests of former MP from the Communist Party of Ukraine Alla Oleksandrovska, accused of separatism, and delivered a judgement on Thursday, March 25.

"The European Court of Human Rights declared that the detention of Alla Oleksandrivna [...] (violation of clause 1(c) of Article 5) was unlawful and unjustified. It also recognized the arrest for four months as excessively long (violation of clause 3 of Article 5 of the Convention), and the detention in a metal cage as degrading treatment (violation of Article 3 of the Convention)," Shadrin told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said the court ruled to recover more than EUR 19,000 in compensation.

"The ECHR ruled to recover EUR 19,163 in compensation, including EUR 3,000 for legal aid costs for attorneys and EUR 563 for other costs and expenses," Shadrin said.

According to the decision, released on the ECHR website, the respondent state (Ukraine) must pay compensation within three months.

He expressed gratitude to the lawyers of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union for their help during communication.

Shadrin said he was satisfied with the judgement delivered by the ECHR and did not rule out that he would file applications due to other violations, in particular for the duration of the consideration (the indictment against Oleksandrovska was sent to Kharkiv Regional Court in December 2016). The regular hearing on the case is scheduled for Monday, March 29. It is planned to review written materials.

As reported, June 28, 2016, attorney-at-law of former MP from the Communist Party of Ukraine Alla Oleksandrovska, Oleksandr Shadrin, said that his client was searched and she was detained. She is charged with Part 2 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and Part 3 of Article 369 (proposal, promise or provision of unlawful benefits to an official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On June 29, 2016, the SBU confirmed that law enforcement officers had detained Oleksandrovska, and her son Oleksandr, who is hiding in Russia, was notified of the suspicion and put on the wanted list.

Tags: #echr
Завантаження...
