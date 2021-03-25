Roadmap for implementing Minsk Agreements should be approved by Normandy Four leaders – Yermak

Approval of the roadmap for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, which may be drafted on the basis of the German-French project on key clusters for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements with proposals of the Ukrainian and Russian sides, should take place at the level of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia), Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"In our opinion, the leaders of the Normandy Four should be responsible for the final approval of the roadmap. This position is supported by our colleagues from France and Germany," Yermak said in an exclusive blitz interview with Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

The head of the President's Office recalled that according to the decision of the Normandy Four leaders, the roadmap is being drafted in the appropriate four-sided format at the level of political advisers to the leaders of Germany, France, Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Yermak added that Ukraine "has no objections to the Trilateral Contact Group taking part in the process of drafting the roadmap."