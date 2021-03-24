Rada to hold two extraordinary meetings on March 30, one of which initiated by President – MP Kravchuk

The Verkhovna Rada plans to hold two extraordinary meetings on March 30, one of which will be initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Deputy Head of the Servant of the People faction Yevhenia Kravchuk told Interfax-Ukraine.

"There will be two extraordinary meetings, and they will be held on Tuesday, March 30. One of the meetings will be initiated by the President," the parliamentarian said.