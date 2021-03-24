Facts

12:50 24.03.2021

On Bankova, activists call on Zelensky to veto law exempting pharmacists from liability for consequences of vaccination against COVID-19

2 min read
On Bankova, activists call on Zelensky to veto law exempting pharmacists from liability for consequences of vaccination against COVID-19

Activists are holding a rally at the President's Office on Bankova Street demanding that Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky veto the law exempting vaccine manufacturers from liability for the negative consequences of vaccination against the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

As the correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency reports, more than 20 people are taking part in the action. They are holding posters with slogans, in particular, "Evil Law 5247. Veto!", "No to COVID-Fascism" and "No to Research on Schoolchildren."

The organizer of the action is the Movement of Passionaries. They intend to submit to the Office of the President their appeal with the requirement to veto the bill No. 5247.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada on March 19 adopted as a basis bill No. 5247, which exempts manufacturers of vaccines used to prevent COVID-19 from liability for the negative consequences of vaccination.

Passage of the bill is required to receive a free vaccine through the COVAX mechanism.

The bill, in particular, provides for the exemption of the manufacturer or holder of the registration certificate of the COVID-19 vaccine from liability for any consequences caused by the use of such vaccines or other medical immunobiological drugs for the specific prevention of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The explanatory note to the draft law says that the practice of countries with high regulatory status regulates access to the use of vaccines for the prevention of COVID-19 by granting an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The EUA mechanism provides that the competent regulatory authorities of countries can authorize the use of unregistered medicines or the use of registered medicines outside of registered indications for emergency use for the diagnosis, treatment or prevention of serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions, provided that the quality, efficacy and safety criteria of such medicines defined by the relevant state are met.

Tags: #activists #bankova_street
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:53 23.03.2021
Activist who breaks glass in President's Office put under house arrest – Sternenko

Activist who breaks glass in President's Office put under house arrest – Sternenko

17:47 31.08.2020
Several NGOs, charitable foundations unite efforts to create Kyiv Nash civic platform

Several NGOs, charitable foundations unite efforts to create Kyiv Nash civic platform

15:39 13.02.2019
Vilkul posts bail for policeman arrested for beating civil activists near police station in Kyiv on Feb 9

Vilkul posts bail for policeman arrested for beating civil activists near police station in Kyiv on Feb 9

11:15 24.09.2018
Condition of Odesa activist Mykhailyk stabilizes, he is given protection

Condition of Odesa activist Mykhailyk stabilizes, he is given protection

12:36 21.09.2018
Crimean Tatar activist Asan Chapukh ends hunger strike – Denisova

Crimean Tatar activist Asan Chapukh ends hunger strike – Denisova

15:23 01.05.2018
Police investigate attack on activist Sternenko in Odesa as attempted murder

Police investigate attack on activist Sternenko in Odesa as attempted murder

14:27 01.05.2018
Pro-Ukrainian activists prevent May 1 march from happening in Odesa

Pro-Ukrainian activists prevent May 1 march from happening in Odesa

14:51 05.04.2018
Activist Balukh convicted in Crimea not going to stop hunger strike

Activist Balukh convicted in Crimea not going to stop hunger strike

14:10 15.01.2018
Activist Balukh convicted for 5 years in prison in Crimea, Kyiv demands his release

Activist Balukh convicted for 5 years in prison in Crimea, Kyiv demands his release

11:18 10.10.2016
Another scuffle on Kulikovo Pole in Odesa between pro-Ukrainian and pro-Russian activists

Another scuffle on Kulikovo Pole in Odesa between pro-Ukrainian and pro-Russian activists

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Delivery of next batch of CoviShield vaccine to Ukraine may be postponed for certain period – Radutsky

Zelensky enacts non-public NSDC decision of March 11 on JSC Motor Sich

'Red' quarantine zone still includes Kyiv, eight regions, another 15 regions placed in 'orange' zone

LATEST

Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Rozetka plans to create its own payment system

Ukraine, Turkey hold political, defense consultations in Quadriga format at level of national coordinators – MFA

Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Delivery of next batch of CoviShield vaccine to Ukraine may be postponed for certain period – Radutsky

Kyiv authorities to additionally allocate UAH 23.5 mln for purchase of oxygen concentrators, lung ventilators – Klitschko

Danilov on impossibility of holding local elections in Donbas: This is not about state unwillingness, this is about war

Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 7

Servicewoman in Odesa region dies of acute cardiovascular failure - Ministry of Health

SkyUp to deny foreigners boarding flight to Ukraine without negative PCR test

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD