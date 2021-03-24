On Bankova, activists call on Zelensky to veto law exempting pharmacists from liability for consequences of vaccination against COVID-19

Activists are holding a rally at the President's Office on Bankova Street demanding that Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky veto the law exempting vaccine manufacturers from liability for the negative consequences of vaccination against the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

As the correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency reports, more than 20 people are taking part in the action. They are holding posters with slogans, in particular, "Evil Law 5247. Veto!", "No to COVID-Fascism" and "No to Research on Schoolchildren."

The organizer of the action is the Movement of Passionaries. They intend to submit to the Office of the President their appeal with the requirement to veto the bill No. 5247.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada on March 19 adopted as a basis bill No. 5247, which exempts manufacturers of vaccines used to prevent COVID-19 from liability for the negative consequences of vaccination.

Passage of the bill is required to receive a free vaccine through the COVAX mechanism.

The bill, in particular, provides for the exemption of the manufacturer or holder of the registration certificate of the COVID-19 vaccine from liability for any consequences caused by the use of such vaccines or other medical immunobiological drugs for the specific prevention of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The explanatory note to the draft law says that the practice of countries with high regulatory status regulates access to the use of vaccines for the prevention of COVID-19 by granting an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The EUA mechanism provides that the competent regulatory authorities of countries can authorize the use of unregistered medicines or the use of registered medicines outside of registered indications for emergency use for the diagnosis, treatment or prevention of serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions, provided that the quality, efficacy and safety criteria of such medicines defined by the relevant state are met.