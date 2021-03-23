Activist who breaks glass in President's Office put under house arrest – Sternenko

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has imposed a pretrial restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest on a participant of the action near the President's Office of Ukraine Vlad Sord, who was detained by law enforcement officers on Saturday evening, activist Serhiy Sternenko said.

"Pechersky court put Vlad Sord under a round-the-clock house arrest. In fact, having imprisoned him for 'broken glass,'" Sternenko wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

As reported, on Saturday evening, March 20, a rally was held under the walls of the President's Office, demanding the release of the activist Serhiy Sternenko and other political prisoners. The protesters lit flares and threw noise grenades; activists painted red paint on the facade of the President's Office building.