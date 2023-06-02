Four bloggers, who published work of air defense, taken under round-the-clock house arrest

To four bloggers, who spread information about the work of the air defense, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest, Kyiv City Prosecutor's office reported.

"At the request of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, four persons suspected of spreading information on the Internet about the work of air defense and the consequences of hitting air targets, a measure has been chosen in the form of round-the-clock house arrest," the city prosecutor's office said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the prosecutor's office, the court ruling prohibits suspects from leaving their place of residence until July 31, 2023.

The prosecutor's office of the capital reminds that the suspects during the massive missile attack of the Russian Federation on the territory of Kyiv on May 16 distributed a video of the work of the air defense of Ukraine. They posted the filmed materials on social networks.

Criminal proceedings are being investigated under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for five to eight years of imprisonment.

"The prosecutor's office calls on citizens to take responsibility for the prohibitions to shoot and publish videos of the work of the air defense of Ukraine and the consequences of hitting air targets, since the enemy can track such messages and adjust strikes," the message says.