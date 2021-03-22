President's Office plans to create special fund to pay compensations for possible consequences of vaccination against COVID-19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky intends to sign a law in the near future to compensate for possible consequences caused by vaccination against COVID-19, according to the website of the head of state.

"Volodymyr Zelensky said that he intends to sign as soon as possible the law adopted by parliament on March 19, according to which the state takes responsibility for the consequences after vaccination against coronavirus. After that, a special compensation fund will be created by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers," the presidential press service said.

Reportedly, during a meeting with the president, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed Health Minister Maksym Stepanov to make changes to the vaccination plan, which will make it possible to quickly vaccinate citizens who signed up for vaccinations through the Diia portal.

In turn, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces Ruslan Khomchak said that "more than 13,000 people have already been vaccinated in the Ukrainian army."

The government is also working to get the promised vaccines against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

It is reported that "now there are agreements not only within the COVAX program, but also on the Covishield, Sinovac and Pfizer vaccines."

According to the Prime Minister, there are now more than 263,000 active cases of coronavirus in the country. At the same time, 39,000 out of 63,000 beds with supplied oxygen are occupied. Some 2,652 intensive care beds out of 4,909 are occupied.

The meeting also noted that "now the greatest growth dynamics in the number of patients with COVID-19 is recorded in Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions."

Shmyhal also said that, on behalf of the president, he held a meeting with ministers on the development of mechanisms for joint support of business and people in the "red" zones together with local self-government bodies.

As reported, on March 19, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine released the manufacturers of vaccines to prevent COVID-19 that are used in Ukraine from responsibility for the negative consequences of vaccination. The passage of the bill was necessary to obtain free vaccines under the COVAX mechanism.