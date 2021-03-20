Facts

15:51 20.03.2021

Foreign Ministry denies crisis of confidence between United States, Ukraine

1 min read
Foreign Ministry denies crisis of confidence between United States, Ukraine

Allegations of the existence of a crisis of confidence between the leadership of the United States and Ukraine do not correspond to reality, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"Allegations of the existence of a crisis of confidence between the leadership of the United States and Ukraine do not correspond to reality," Nikolenko said in response to an inquiry from Yevropeiska Pravda (European Truth).

The speaker supported the recent statements from the US Embassy in Ukraine, where they promised that Joe Biden would call Volodymyr Zelensky soon, noting that the United States did not put forward any prerequisites for such negotiations.

"Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and now the US Embassy in Kyiv, has clearly announced the preparation of a telephone conversation between the leaders of the two countries without any preconditions. There are no grounds to question the strategic nature of the partnership between Ukraine and the United States," Nikolenko said.

He also accused certain public figures, without calling names, of "inventing contrived stories" about relationship problems. "There is a crisis of public assessments of some Ukrainian figures," the diplomat said.

 

Tags: #usa #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:37 18.03.2021
U.S. Dept. of State calls on cos to stop participating in Nord Stream 2 project, warns of sanctions

U.S. Dept. of State calls on cos to stop participating in Nord Stream 2 project, warns of sanctions

19:15 18.03.2021
Russian Kilimnik, together with Ukrainian MP Derkach, tried to damage U.S. ties to Ukraine – Embassy

Russian Kilimnik, together with Ukrainian MP Derkach, tried to damage U.S. ties to Ukraine – Embassy

13:18 16.03.2021
United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

09:36 15.03.2021
MFA states Demchenko was not involved in preparation of Kharkiv agreements

MFA states Demchenko was not involved in preparation of Kharkiv agreements

17:28 10.03.2021
Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

16:50 10.03.2021
Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine present 12 points to strengthen strategic partnership between two states

Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine present 12 points to strengthen strategic partnership between two states

13:31 10.03.2021
MFA denies info about supply of Ukrainian weapons to Belarus for commission of terrorist acts

MFA denies info about supply of Ukrainian weapons to Belarus for commission of terrorist acts

11:04 10.03.2021
MFA calls on Israeli Ambassador to put discussions on preserving national memory to historians aside

MFA calls on Israeli Ambassador to put discussions on preserving national memory to historians aside

18:33 09.03.2021
Issue of national minorities rights protection should not be politicized - Kuleba

Issue of national minorities rights protection should not be politicized - Kuleba

12:49 09.03.2021
MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kozak suggests new procedure of talks of political advisors to Normandy Four leaders

Ukraine records 15,292 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Stepanov

Ukraine imposes most severe sanctions against 19 subsoil companies from Golden Derrick case

Court not release Sternenko from custody – attorney

President's Office expresses concern about internal strife in NBU

LATEST

Ukraine signs preliminary supply agreements with six global manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 - Shmyhal

Local authorities should develop measures to support citizens, businesses during lockdown - Zelensky

Gerashchenko speaks about organ transplant system development in Ukraine

Ukraine expresses its position on Iran's report on causes of UIA plane crash

Chinese CoronaVac vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine by end of March - Health Ministry

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to create Center for Countering Disinformation

Kozak suggests new procedure of talks of political advisors to Normandy Four leaders

Ukraine records 15,292 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Stepanov

More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD