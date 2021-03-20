Foreign Ministry denies crisis of confidence between United States, Ukraine

Allegations of the existence of a crisis of confidence between the leadership of the United States and Ukraine do not correspond to reality, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

The speaker supported the recent statements from the US Embassy in Ukraine, where they promised that Joe Biden would call Volodymyr Zelensky soon, noting that the United States did not put forward any prerequisites for such negotiations.

"Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and now the US Embassy in Kyiv, has clearly announced the preparation of a telephone conversation between the leaders of the two countries without any preconditions. There are no grounds to question the strategic nature of the partnership between Ukraine and the United States," Nikolenko said.

He also accused certain public figures, without calling names, of "inventing contrived stories" about relationship problems. "There is a crisis of public assessments of some Ukrainian figures," the diplomat said.