Ukraine expresses its position on Iran's report on causes of UIA plane crash

Ukraine has announced its official position on the technical report released by Iran on causes of the crash of Ukraine International Airlines near Tehran, which occurred on January 8, 2020, the press service of the Foreign Ministry said on Facebook.

"In his speech at the Council of the organization, the representative of Ukraine in ICAO Andriy Shevchenko said that the document does not meet the requirements of the Chicago Convention," the message says.

It is said that the report does not provide an answer to key questions: what caused the accident and how to avoid it in the future.

"This is not the spirit of cooperation that the aviation community needs. After that, how to send flights to the Iranian sky again? How does all of this fit in with ICAO principles? Does all this make civil aviation safe?" the representative of Ukraine said.

The department said that Ukraine will seek truth and responsibility for those responsible.