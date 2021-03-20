Facts

13:20 20.03.2021

Ukraine expresses its position on Iran's report on causes of UIA plane crash

1 min read
Ukraine expresses its position on Iran's report on causes of UIA plane crash

Ukraine has announced its official position on the technical report released by Iran on causes of the crash of Ukraine International Airlines near Tehran, which occurred on January 8, 2020, the press service of the Foreign Ministry said on Facebook.

"In his speech at the Council of the organization, the representative of Ukraine in ICAO Andriy Shevchenko said that the document does not meet the requirements of the Chicago Convention," the message says.

It is said that the report does not provide an answer to key questions: what caused the accident and how to avoid it in the future.

"This is not the spirit of cooperation that the aviation community needs. After that, how to send flights to the Iranian sky again? How does all of this fit in with ICAO principles? Does all this make civil aviation safe?" the representative of Ukraine said.

The department said that Ukraine will seek truth and responsibility for those responsible.

Tags: #crash #iran #icao #uia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:52 19.03.2021
UIA resumes flights from Kyiv to Berlin, Vilnius, Barcelona and from Odesa to Istanbul

UIA resumes flights from Kyiv to Berlin, Vilnius, Barcelona and from Odesa to Istanbul

18:40 17.03.2021
Iran cynically tries to hide true causes of downing UIA plane – Kuleba

Iran cynically tries to hide true causes of downing UIA plane – Kuleba

15:17 13.03.2021
Four people dead, 2 injured in An-26 crash in Almaty - Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry

Four people dead, 2 injured in An-26 crash in Almaty - Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry

14:59 13.03.2021
Almaty airport confirms An-26 plane crash

Almaty airport confirms An-26 plane crash

14:11 10.03.2021
UIA refunds $2.5mln to passengers in Feb for canceled flights due to COVID-19

UIA refunds $2.5mln to passengers in Feb for canceled flights due to COVID-19

12:56 19.02.2021
UIA from March will resume several flights canceled due to quarantine

UIA from March will resume several flights canceled due to quarantine

17:36 03.02.2021
UIA pays back more than $26.5 mln to passengers for canceled flights in ten months

UIA pays back more than $26.5 mln to passengers for canceled flights in ten months

12:18 25.01.2021
UIA warns of flight changes to Israel due to airport closure in Tel Aviv

UIA warns of flight changes to Israel due to airport closure in Tel Aviv

16:37 08.01.2021
Zelensky: Iran pleads guilty of downed UIA plane, Ukraine close to punishing those responsible for the tragedy, receiving compensation for victims' families

Zelensky: Iran pleads guilty of downed UIA plane, Ukraine close to punishing those responsible for the tragedy, receiving compensation for victims' families

16:08 08.01.2021
Ukraine to analyze Iran's technical report on downed UIA plane near Tehran – PGO

Ukraine to analyze Iran's technical report on downed UIA plane near Tehran – PGO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kozak suggests new procedure of talks of political advisors to Normandy Four leaders

Ukraine records 15,292 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Stepanov

Ukraine imposes most severe sanctions against 19 subsoil companies from Golden Derrick case

Court not release Sternenko from custody – attorney

President's Office expresses concern about internal strife in NBU

LATEST

Foreign Ministry denies crisis of confidence between United States, Ukraine

Ukraine signs preliminary supply agreements with six global manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 - Shmyhal

Local authorities should develop measures to support citizens, businesses during lockdown - Zelensky

Gerashchenko speaks about organ transplant system development in Ukraine

Chinese CoronaVac vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine by end of March - Health Ministry

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to create Center for Countering Disinformation

Kozak suggests new procedure of talks of political advisors to Normandy Four leaders

Ukraine records 15,292 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Stepanov

More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD