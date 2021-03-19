Facts

08:49 19.03.2021

Case opened against MP Rabinovych for publishing 'language' map of Ukraine without Crimea, with so-called 'LPR/DPR'

2 min read
 A criminal case has been opened against MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Vadym Rabinovych for publishing a map of Ukraine on the social network with inaccurate information about the home language of communication of the country's inhabitants, without the occupied Crimea peninsula and with the words "DPR" and "LPR" in the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

MP of the Holos faction Solomiya Bobrovska, who had previously sent a corresponding appeal to Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, announced this on her Facebook page. On Thursday, she published a scan of the answer given to her by the first deputy prosecutor general, dated March 16.

"We inform you that on March 12, 2021, the Prosecutor General, according to this application, entered information about the fact of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations No. 42021000000000545," the text of the document says.

"Not a single citizen of Ukraine, especially an elected member of parliament, can question the territorial integrity of Ukraine. I advise Rabinovych not to flirt with separatism if he does not want to end up in prison again. I will follow this case and, I hope, the court and law enforcement agencies will follow the example of the NSDC in relation to the insolent fifth column," wrote Bobrovska.

