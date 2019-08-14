Facts

11:49 14.08.2019

Opposition Platform-For Life not to propose Medvedchuk to Rada leadership posts – MP Rabinovych

Opposition Platform-For Life not to propose Medvedchuk to Rada leadership posts – MP Rabinovych

The Opposition Platform-For Life Party has no plans to propose Viktor Medvedchuk as candidate to the leadership posts of the parliament, a member of the parliamentary group for preparing the first plenary meeting of the 9th Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, MP Vadym Rabinovych.

Medvedchuk will not be propelled, and our party will not nominate him for the simple reason that he was both deputy speaker and first deputy speaker, and today he will focus on party work," Rabinovych told reporters before the meeting of the group on Wednesday.

Asked about which committees the Opposition Platform-For Life Party will aspire, Rabinovych said: "usually, in any country the opposition has a budget committee, a regulatory committee, and a committee on freedom of speech."

He also said that the party wants to return to the youth and sports committee and the committee that will deal with issues of Donbas.

