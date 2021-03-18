Zelensky sees no reason to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky sees no reason to restrict the use of AstraZeneca to vaccinate Ukrainians against coronavirus (COVID-19).

"At the level of Ukraine, so far, I, frankly speaking, do not see any reason to reduce the vaccination of AstraZeneca," Zelensky said during a joint briefing with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on Thursday.

Zelensky stressed that an unreasonable "information attack" began against the most affordable vaccine against coronavirus.

"We have vaccinated about 90,000 people today. Is this a fact? It's a fact. We have not a single death out of 90,000 people, and this is also a fact. I believe this is an information attack on AstraZeneca, or on Covishield, and I myself was vaccinated with this vaccine. I was the first to be vaccinated. And, as I said, I stand in front of you, I speak and I feel normal. This is also a fact. Therefore, I believe that this is a very serious informational opposition to this vaccine. It is the most accessible," said the President of Ukraine.

He added that he does not yet know who exactly unleashed this "information war", but he assured that Ukraine will continue to use the vaccine.

In addition, the president said that the Ministry of Health does not have information that could help limit the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The head of state also noted that Ukraine is now actively "fighting" for new supplies of vaccine against coronavirus.

"We see several contracts, we are waiting in March, at the end of March, for the delivery of the vaccine of our Chinese partner. We are also expecting signing and in the near future we will receive the final deadlines from a vaccine supplier called Pfizer. This is what Ukraine has. This is what we count on," Zelensky summed up.