Facts

11:34 18.03.2021

Zelensky grateful for G7 foreign ministers' support of Crimean platform

3 min read
Zelensky grateful for G7 foreign ministers' support of Crimean platform

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appreciated the foreign ministers of the G7 countries for supporting the Crimean platform and countering Russian aggression.

"It is a true gesture of friendship to support our initiative to establish an International Crimean Platform to consolidate the international community's efforts on Crimea and to stop Russian aggression. Ukraine moves towards peace," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter page.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba is also grateful for the strong G7 support of Ukraine, condemning Russian aggression.

"Russia is a party to the conflict, not a mediator, must unblock the peace process. Attempts to legitimize Crimea occupation will never succeed. Strong support of Crimea platform," he said on his Twitter page.

The Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States and the High Representative of the European Union are united in our condemnation of Russia's continued actions to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, according to a statement released on the UK Foreign Office website on Thursday.

"We unequivocally denounce Russia's temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol. Russia's attempts to legitimize it are not, and will not, be recognized. We condemn Russia’s violations of human rights on the peninsula, particularly of Crimean Tatars. We call on Russia to respect its international obligations, allow access to international monitors, and to immediately release all those who are unjustly detained. We welcome in principle Ukraine’s initiative to establish an International Crimean Platform to consolidate the international community’s efforts on Crimea," the foreign ministers said in the statement.

In addition, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries firmly oppose Russia's continued destabilization of Ukraine, especially Russia's actions in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"The full implementation of the Minsk agreements is the way forward for peace. Russia is a party to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, not a mediator. [...] We reaffirm the importance of respecting the ceasefire as fundamental for any progress towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict. We commend France and Germany's tireless efforts as part of the Normandy Format to pursue a diplomatic path to resolve the conflict and affirm our readiness to provide further support to these efforts," the G7 said.

Thus, the ministers called on all sides to fully implement the Minsk agreements and underscore Russia's responsibility to engage constructively in the Normandy Format and the Trilateral Contact Group with a view to achieving a fair and lasting political solution to the conflict.

"The G7 remains fully committed to the implementation of sanctions and will continue to stand with Ukraine in support of its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. Crimea is Ukraine," the ministers said.

Tags: #g7 #crimean_platform
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:04 05.03.2021
G7 Ambassadors urge Council of Judges to postpone appointments to HCJ, Constitutional Court, pending establishing transparent selection

G7 Ambassadors urge Council of Judges to postpone appointments to HCJ, Constitutional Court, pending establishing transparent selection

17:55 24.02.2021
G7 Ambassadors meet with NBU governor in Ukraine

G7 Ambassadors meet with NBU governor in Ukraine

15:15 18.02.2021
G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's commitment to reform High Council of Justice, energy policy to conclude review of IMF programme

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's commitment to reform High Council of Justice, energy policy to conclude review of IMF programme

12:06 11.02.2021
Zelensky, G7 Ambassadors visiting Donbas

Zelensky, G7 Ambassadors visiting Donbas

10:53 05.02.2021
G7 Ambassadors, Razumkov discuss judicial reform, fight against corruption

G7 Ambassadors, Razumkov discuss judicial reform, fight against corruption

18:16 04.02.2021
G7 Ambassadors agree on need to fight disinformation in Ukraine - meeting with Zelensky

G7 Ambassadors agree on need to fight disinformation in Ukraine - meeting with Zelensky

12:40 01.02.2021
French Ambassador talks about disappointment of G7 countries with state of fight against corruption in Ukraine

French Ambassador talks about disappointment of G7 countries with state of fight against corruption in Ukraine

16:04 28.01.2021
Zelensky believes in effectiveness of Crimean Platform

Zelensky believes in effectiveness of Crimean Platform

17:51 25.01.2021
G7 Ambassadors present roadmap for judicial, anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine

G7 Ambassadors present roadmap for judicial, anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine

16:05 22.01.2021
G7 Ambassadors expect transparent selection of SAPO head, independence of anti-corruption agencies

G7 Ambassadors expect transparent selection of SAPO head, independence of anti-corruption agencies

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lockdown introduced on territory of Lviv region from March 19 - Regional Administration

Zelensky sees no reason to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine in Ukraine

Ukrainian defender killed near Pivdenne in Donbas

Lithuanian President Nauseda calls for tighter sanctions against Russia

Tough lockdown for three weeks imposed in Kyiv from March 20 – Klitschko

LATEST

Lockdown introduced on territory of Lviv region from March 19 - Regional Administration

Zelensky sees no reason to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine in Ukraine

Ukrainian defender killed near Pivdenne in Donbas

Lithuanian President Nauseda calls for tighter sanctions against Russia

Supreme Court receives new lawsuits on appealing sanctions imposed against Medvedchuk

Digital Transformation Ministry to launch automatic sole proprietorship registration, taxes payment in Diia

Lithuanian President to speak in Rada on Friday

Tough lockdown for three weeks imposed in Kyiv from March 20 – Klitschko

Reintegration Ministry intends to prepare final version of draft law on state policy of transition period by June

STATE-RUN ENTERPRISES IN KYIV TO WORK REMOTE, LOCAL AUTHORITIES RECOMMEND PRIVATE BUSINESS TO WORK SO – KLITSCHKO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD