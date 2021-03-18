Zelensky grateful for G7 foreign ministers' support of Crimean platform

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appreciated the foreign ministers of the G7 countries for supporting the Crimean platform and countering Russian aggression.

"It is a true gesture of friendship to support our initiative to establish an International Crimean Platform to consolidate the international community's efforts on Crimea and to stop Russian aggression. Ukraine moves towards peace," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter page.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba is also grateful for the strong G7 support of Ukraine, condemning Russian aggression.

"Russia is a party to the conflict, not a mediator, must unblock the peace process. Attempts to legitimize Crimea occupation will never succeed. Strong support of Crimea platform," he said on his Twitter page.

The Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States and the High Representative of the European Union are united in our condemnation of Russia's continued actions to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, according to a statement released on the UK Foreign Office website on Thursday.

"We unequivocally denounce Russia's temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol. Russia's attempts to legitimize it are not, and will not, be recognized. We condemn Russia’s violations of human rights on the peninsula, particularly of Crimean Tatars. We call on Russia to respect its international obligations, allow access to international monitors, and to immediately release all those who are unjustly detained. We welcome in principle Ukraine’s initiative to establish an International Crimean Platform to consolidate the international community’s efforts on Crimea," the foreign ministers said in the statement.

In addition, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries firmly oppose Russia's continued destabilization of Ukraine, especially Russia's actions in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"The full implementation of the Minsk agreements is the way forward for peace. Russia is a party to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, not a mediator. [...] We reaffirm the importance of respecting the ceasefire as fundamental for any progress towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict. We commend France and Germany's tireless efforts as part of the Normandy Format to pursue a diplomatic path to resolve the conflict and affirm our readiness to provide further support to these efforts," the G7 said.

Thus, the ministers called on all sides to fully implement the Minsk agreements and underscore Russia's responsibility to engage constructively in the Normandy Format and the Trilateral Contact Group with a view to achieving a fair and lasting political solution to the conflict.

"The G7 remains fully committed to the implementation of sanctions and will continue to stand with Ukraine in support of its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. Crimea is Ukraine," the ministers said.