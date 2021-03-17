Facts

15:21 17.03.2021

Ukrainian IT companies raise $571 mln in investments in 2020 – AVentures Capital

1 min read
Ukrainian IT companies raise $571 mln in investments in 2020 – AVentures Capital

Ukrainian IT companies received $571 million in investments by the end of 2020, which is $27 million more than in 2019.

The relevant data was published in the annual study of investments in the Ukrainian IT sector DealBook of Ukraine: 2021 from the investment fund AVentures Capital.

Some 62% of the total amount was attracted by four global companies with Ukrainian roots – GitLab, Creatio, Restream and airSlate.

GitLab became the first multi-billion dollar company established in Ukraine. It was estimated at $6 billion.

According to the study, 2020 was a record year for financing at an early stage - in seed and A-rounds, it was possible to attract $161 million, most of which from international investors, and this is 3.5 times more than in 2019.

The fastest growing startup in 2020 is Reface.ai application, which lets one swap faces in videos. Since its launch in January, the application has been downloaded 70 million times.

The rating of companies with the highest international income includes Jooble, Genesis, Grammarly, airSlate, Creatio and others.

Tags: #it #companies
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:48 11.03.2021
Revenues of IT industry in Ukraine thanks to Diia City could grow to $ 16.5 bln by 2025 - Fedorov

Revenues of IT industry in Ukraine thanks to Diia City could grow to $ 16.5 bln by 2025 - Fedorov

09:31 23.02.2021
IT company Creatio raises $68 mln investment for development

IT company Creatio raises $68 mln investment for development

09:50 09.12.2020
More than 20 Ukrainian companies join European Clean Hydrogen Alliance - Dpty energy minister

More than 20 Ukrainian companies join European Clean Hydrogen Alliance - Dpty energy minister

12:32 22.10.2020
MPs propose e-residency for IT employees with profit tax rate of 5% – bill

MPs propose e-residency for IT employees with profit tax rate of 5% – bill

17:24 09.10.2020
Kyivstar announces launch of Open Telecom Platform for interaction with IT grocery companies

Kyivstar announces launch of Open Telecom Platform for interaction with IT grocery companies

12:18 05.10.2020
Zelensky signs decree on measures to attract IT specialists from Belarus

Zelensky signs decree on measures to attract IT specialists from Belarus

16:48 16.09.2020
Khmelnytsky's K.Fund launches IT and entrepreneurship project in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kryvy Rih schools

Khmelnytsky's K.Fund launches IT and entrepreneurship project in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kryvy Rih schools

16:15 08.09.2020
Working group to create Ukrainian Silicon Valley created in Kharkiv, businessman Yaroslavsky acts as investor

Working group to create Ukrainian Silicon Valley created in Kharkiv, businessman Yaroslavsky acts as investor

15:02 03.09.2020
Zelensky instructs Cabinet to improve procedure for obtaining permit for immigration to Ukraine by foreign IT specialists

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to improve procedure for obtaining permit for immigration to Ukraine by foreign IT specialists

12:35 20.08.2020
Kharkiv IT-Cluster offers Belarusian IT specialists aid with relocation, finding housing

Kharkiv IT-Cluster offers Belarusian IT specialists aid with relocation, finding housing

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Iran cynically tries to hide true causes of downing UIA plane – Kuleba

Prosecutor General: investigating authorities do not bring me materials on Medvedchuk

Rada profile committee recommends scheduling early election of Kharkiv mayor for Oct 31

Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

Shmyhal urges local authorities to strengthen quarantine restrictions if necessary

LATEST

Iran cynically tries to hide true causes of downing UIA plane – Kuleba

More than 90% of Ukrainians consider electricity, gas tariffs too high – poll

Poroshenko's lawyers warn everyone involved in organizing political persecution of fifth president about liability

Prosecutor General: issue of returning funds stolen by Lazarenko to Ukraine is not that easy

Prosecutor General: investigating authorities do not bring me materials on Medvedchuk

Venediktova: issue of holding MPs accountable for voting on Kharkiv agreements is more of abstraction

Rada profile committee recommends scheduling early election of Kharkiv mayor for Oct 31

Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

Lithuanian President to visit Ukraine on Thursday

Shmyhal urges local authorities to strengthen quarantine restrictions if necessary

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD