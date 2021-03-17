Ukrainian IT companies raise $571 mln in investments in 2020 – AVentures Capital

Ukrainian IT companies received $571 million in investments by the end of 2020, which is $27 million more than in 2019.

The relevant data was published in the annual study of investments in the Ukrainian IT sector DealBook of Ukraine: 2021 from the investment fund AVentures Capital.

Some 62% of the total amount was attracted by four global companies with Ukrainian roots – GitLab, Creatio, Restream and airSlate.

GitLab became the first multi-billion dollar company established in Ukraine. It was estimated at $6 billion.

According to the study, 2020 was a record year for financing at an early stage - in seed and A-rounds, it was possible to attract $161 million, most of which from international investors, and this is 3.5 times more than in 2019.

The fastest growing startup in 2020 is Reface.ai application, which lets one swap faces in videos. Since its launch in January, the application has been downloaded 70 million times.

The rating of companies with the highest international income includes Jooble, Genesis, Grammarly, airSlate, Creatio and others.