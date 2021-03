President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Pope Francis I on the eighth anniversary of his election.

"Your Holiness Pontifex has been teaching humanity kindness & mercy for eight years. The world's changed, yet prayers for peace, particularly in eastern Ukraine, remain sincere. Grateful for Pope for Ukraine initiative, which is a manifestation of love & support for the people of Donbas," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.