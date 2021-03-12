Facts

16:35 12.03.2021

EU Council extends individual sanctions against Russia due to Ukrainian situation

EU Council extends individual sanctions against Russia due to Ukrainian situation

The EU Council has decided to extend the sanctions targeting those responsible "for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine" for a further six months, the council's press service said.

"The existing restrictive measures provide for travel restrictions, the freezing of assets, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to the listed persons and entities. Sanctions will continue to apply to 177 individuals and 48 entities," according to a communiqué released in Brussels on Friday.

These sanctions were last extended in September 2020. The extension of the measures will take effect upon publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Individual EU sanctions in connection with the Ukrainian situation were first introduced on March 17, 2014.

In addition, in response to the events in Ukraine, the EU adopted economic sanctions against certain sectors of the Russian economy and restrictive measures.

