Observing ceasefire is key point for advancing talks in Normandy, Minsk formats – Yermak

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak at a meeting with ambassadors of the G20 countries noted the importance of observing the ceasefire as a fundamental condition for advancing negotiations in the Normandy and Minsk formats, the presidential press service said.

"For this purpose, additional measures will be discussed to strengthen control over the ceasefire regime, in particular, in the security sphere of the working group of the Trilateral Contact Group," the press service said in the statement.

Yermak told diplomats about the current situation in Donbas. According to him, for several months after the ceasefire was introduced, the lives of many Ukrainian soldiers were saved, but recently the "silence regime" is increasingly being violated by the enemy.

He also thanked France and Germany for their proposals and efforts to achieve peace in Donbas. Yermak said that a videoconference of advisers to the leaders of the states participating in the Normandy format will take place in the near future, at which the settlement of the conflict [in Donbas] will be discussed.

At the same time, Yermak informed the ambassadors about the holding in Ukraine on the eve of the 30th anniversary of independence of the constituent summit of the Crimean Platform, which was initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The head of the President's Office expressed hope for the presence of a large number of partners of Ukraine at this event.

He said the president's team looks with great prospects at expanding diplomatic, political, economic horizons of interaction with the G20 countries, and proposed to consider the possibilities and new options for Ukraine's participation in regional formats for greater integration with neighboring European states.

In turn, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva said the Crimean platform, to which the leaders of the G20 countries are invited, is, first of all, a tool for returning issues on Crimea to the international agenda.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to talk about specific tools for the de-occupation of Crimea, the protection of the rights of people living on the peninsula. Ukraine intends to present a working tool, and we are very actively working on the development of this tool around the clock," Zhovkva said.

According to the presidential press service, in the coming months Ukraine will be able to successfully resolve key issues in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"The President's Office and the government are focusing their attention on the anti-corruption policy, reform of the fiscal service, judicial reform," the press service said, citing Deputy Head of the President's Office Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, "Yulia Svyrydenko stressed the importance of reducing the influence of oligarchs on the Ukrainian economy, announced the introduction of tools to facilitate business access to credit resources, as well as the creation of an agency for foreign investment."

"We want to involve institutional and private investors, so that Ukraine can become an interesting market for foreign investment, increasing its human potential through the development of experience, knowledge, skills and relations. We will travel and represent Ukraine on all continents and will be glad if you will be able to facilitate the establishment of contacts with your investment funds and financial development institutions," Yermak said, addressing the G20 Ambassadors.