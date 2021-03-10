Facts

13:31 10.03.2021

MFA denies info about supply of Ukrainian weapons to Belarus for commission of terrorist acts

1 min read
Ukraine categorically rejects the information made public by chairman of the State Security Committee of Belarus Ivan Tertel about the supply of large consignments of "weapons from Ukraine" to Belarus, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

"This is complete nonsense, which is not for the first time has been heard from Belarusian officials. We categorically reject the hackneyed mantra about 'weapons from Ukraine.' The authorities in Belarus must finally stop frightening the Belarusian people with a contrived external enemy," Nikolenko said in his Twitter post on Wednesday.

Belarusian media reported that chairman of the State Security Committee of Belarus Ivan Tertel said that huge consignments of weapons were supplied to Belarus from Ukraine to carry out terrorist attacks.

"From the territory of Ukraine, large consignments, huge consignments of weapons were delivered to our territory for further use in order to destabilize the situation, terrorist acts were planned both against the facilities of government departments and against individual officials, including with the threat of the death of a large number of the population," the portal Naviny.by quoted him as saying.

Tags: #belarus #mfa
