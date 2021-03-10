Facts

11:04 10.03.2021

MFA calls on Israeli Ambassador to put discussions on preserving national memory to historians aside

Diplomats should work to strengthen friendship and mutual respect between the Ukrainian and Israeli peoples, and not vice versa, said Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine, commenting on the demand of Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Joel Lion to cancel the decision to name Ternopil stadium after Roman Shukhevych.

"Preserving the national memory of the Ukrainian people remains one of the priorities of Ukraine's state policy. Discussions in this area should be held at the level of historians. At the same time, diplomats should work to strengthen relations of friendship and mutual respect between peoples, and not vice versa," Nikolenko wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

As reported, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Joel Lion condemned the decision of Ternopil City Council to name the city stadium after the Hero of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army Roman Shukhevych.

