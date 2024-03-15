Facts

18:49 15.03.2024

Zelenskyy holds meeting with MFA on joint defense production with partner states

1 min read
Zelenskyy holds meeting with MFA on joint defense production with partner states

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Friday with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on issues of joint defense production with partner states.

"I held a meeting regarding our international work: the results of communication with partners in the first half of March and negotiations planned for the coming weeks. We are working to fulfil every agreement. In particular, on joint defense production," he said in a video address.

"Ukraine will become even stronger," the president said.

