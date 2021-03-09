OSCE SMM records 106 ceasefire violations in Donbas over past weekend

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) has recorded more than 100 violations of the ceasefire in Donbas from the evening of March 5 to the evening of March 7, according to the website of the international organization.

"The Mission recorded 106 violations of the ceasefire in Donetsk region [...] and 12 violations of the ceasefire in Luhansk region," the international organization said in a daily report for March 8.

It is reported that during the previous reporting period (February 26-28), some 59 such violations were recorded in Donetsk region, and 46 violations in Luhansk region.

An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was lost near government-controlled Romanivka, Donetsk region. During the flight the UAV experienced a dual GPS technical failure.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted.

As noted in the OSCE, following agreements reached at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on July 22, 2020 regarding additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire, from 00:01 on July 27, 2020 until the end of the reporting period, the SMM has so far recorded at least 11,000 violations of the ceasefire in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including 3,927 explosions, 1,416 projectiles in flight, 116 muzzle flames, 62 illumination flares, as well as at least 5,932 bursts and shots.