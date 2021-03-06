Kravchuk: We are not asking Russia to resolve conflict, help us, there is no such appeal and never will be

Ukraine has not asked Moscow for help in resolving the conflict in Donbas, there will be no such appeal. Kyiv is ready to rebuff all kinds of scenarios from Moscow in the Donbas, Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group Leonid Kravchuk has said.

"Today Ukraine is not the same as it was five, six, seven years ago. Today we are ready, we do not want this, but we are ready to mess up the face of those who meddle in our affairs without our invitations," he said on the air of Ukraine 24 TV on Friday.

The first president said that Russia often changes its rhetoric on resolving the conflict in Donbas.

"If you listen to Putin, Lavrov, Peskov, Gryzlov, then at different times they say different things, but the conclusion is the same – they have nothing to do with it, they are some kind of observers, they, you see, help us resolve the issue of some kind of internal conflict. And do we ask them [for help]?.. We do not ask them to resolve the conflict, help us, there is no such appeal, and never will be," Kravchuk said.

He also said that Ukraine is not asking "the aggressor to help... resolve the situation with the aggressor. This is a kind of oddity."

"But they [the leadership of Russia] are so inadequate in their assessments, I follow their every performance, and it is difficult to understand them. They think that they are so cunning that they can outwit themselves," Kravchuk said.