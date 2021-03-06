Facts

13:59 06.03.2021

U.S. charges against Kolomoisky may become grounds for opening NABU case – lawyer

2 min read
U.S. charges against Kolomoisky may become grounds for opening NABU case – lawyer

It is impossible to automatically apply restrictive measures in Ukraine to Ihor Kolomoisky following the U.S. sanctions, but the opening of criminal proceedings against Kolomoisky for corruption crimes, the basis of which may be a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, managing partner of the Sokolovsky law firm and partners Vladyslav Sokolovsky has said.

"Such criminal proceedings are under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. Other crimes can be investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation or the Security Service of Ukraine. Thus, our law enforcement agencies have the last word," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

The lawyer predicted that following the announced sanctions, based on the experience of applying previous sanctions packages, the oligarch's money would most likely be frozen, and real estate located in the United States would be seized. "It is difficult to automatically apply the same restrictive measures to Kolomoisky in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian law on sanctions," Sokolovsky said.

According to him, it is possible to impose personal sanctions on Ukrainian citizens only for carrying out terrorist activities, as was the case with Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak.

"This reason is the only possible right option for applying significant restrictive measures to the citizens of our country without a court decision. Although Ihor Valerievych himself stated that he has several foreign passports. He is not officially deprived of Ukrainian citizenship. It will be extremely difficult bring him to justice under the law on sanctions," the lawyer said.

As reported, Blinken announced sanctions against businessman and former Ukrainian statesman Ihor Kolomoisky in connection with his involvement in major corruption, he and his immediate family are banned from entering the United States.

Blinken said that in his official status as the head of Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine from 2014 to 2015, Kolomoisky was involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Ukrainian public's faith in their government's democratic institutions and public processes, including using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit.

Tags: #kolomoisky #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:35 05.03.2021
U.S. sanctions may have serious consequences for Kolomoisky's assets – Rada's energy committee

U.S. sanctions may have serious consequences for Kolomoisky's assets – Rada's energy committee

17:02 05.03.2021
U.S. sanctions against Kolomoisky show Ukrainian corruption finds punishment more likely at border than in Ukraine – Rudyk

U.S. sanctions against Kolomoisky show Ukrainian corruption finds punishment more likely at border than in Ukraine – Rudyk

16:11 05.03.2021
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announces sanctions against Kolomoisky for his activities as head of Dnipropetrovsk region – embassy

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announces sanctions against Kolomoisky for his activities as head of Dnipropetrovsk region – embassy

15:59 05.03.2021
United States imposes sanctions against Kolomoisky, he, his immediate family banned from entering USA

United States imposes sanctions against Kolomoisky, he, his immediate family banned from entering USA

16:39 04.03.2021
EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

09:55 04.03.2021
Biden extends Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia for one year

Biden extends Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia for one year

10:57 03.03.2021
Avakov admits provocations, destabilization, aggravation of Donbas situation after imposition of sanctions

Avakov admits provocations, destabilization, aggravation of Donbas situation after imposition of sanctions

17:39 02.03.2021
Administrative Court of Appeal decides to wait for Constitutional Court's verdict on 'anti-Kolomoisky' law in case on legality of PrivatBank's nationalization

Administrative Court of Appeal decides to wait for Constitutional Court's verdict on 'anti-Kolomoisky' law in case on legality of PrivatBank's nationalization

15:58 02.03.2021
EU sanctions against Russia to remain in force until Minsk agreements are implemented – CoE President

EU sanctions against Russia to remain in force until Minsk agreements are implemented – CoE President

08:56 27.02.2021
Kolomoisky to not be able to advance in public service until he renounces foreign citizenship – NSDC

Kolomoisky to not be able to advance in public service until he renounces foreign citizenship – NSDC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 15,758 Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus – Health Ministry

'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Zakarpattia region from March 8

Ukraine records 9,144 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Six Ukrainians killed in bus accident in Poland, 15 more hospitalized

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announces sanctions against Kolomoisky for his activities as head of Dnipropetrovsk region – embassy

LATEST

Kravchuk: We are not asking Russia to resolve conflict, help us, there is no such appeal and never will be

Some 15,758 Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus – Health Ministry

'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Zakarpattia region from March 8

Zelensky, Duda send condolences on victims of accident with Ukrainian bus in Poland

Zelensky to open next Ukraine 30 forum on March 9

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times, one WIA – JFO HQ

Ukraine records 9,144 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Six Ukrainians killed in bus accident in Poland, 15 more hospitalized

Ukraine and Israel are intend to expand cooperation in the field of agriculture – The Embassy

Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine to present plan of strategic partnership between two countries on March 10

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD