Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times, one WIA – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas opened fire on Ukrainian positions seven times, a Ukrainian soldier was wounded, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Over the past day, on March 5, in the area of the Joint Forces Operation, seven violations of the ceasefire were recorded in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force... As a result, one Ukrainian soldier received a gunshot wound. The serviceman was promptly taken to a hospital, where he is being provided with the necessary medical assistance. The wounded man's state of health is grave," the JFO HQ said in a morning summary on its Facebook page on Saturday.

"Since the beginning of this day, March 6, the situation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation is under control of the Ukrainian military, no ceasefire violations have been recorded.