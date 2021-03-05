Ukrainian Armed Forces' soldier wounded amid shelling near Maryinka

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was wounded as a result of shelling in Donbas, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) has said.

"Today, on March 5, as a result of the shelling of our positions in Maryinka area by Russia-occupation troops, one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was wounded," the Ukrainian delegation said on Facebook.

It is reported that he received needed medical assistance.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) sent a relevant note to the OSCE SMM.