Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire regime nine times in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not wounded, the press center of the JFO headquarters has said.

"Over the past day, on March 4, in the area of ​​the Joint Forces Operation, nine ceasefire violations were recorded. There are no combat losses among the Ukrainian defenders," the headquarters said on Facebook as of Friday morning.

In particular, in the area of ​​responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force near Vodiane not far from Donetsk, the enemy fired in the direction of the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, using a 120 mm mortar. From mortars of the same caliber, the mercenaries fired at Ukrainian positions near Vodiane in the Azov Sea region.

Near Avdiyivka, the enemy fired indirectly from automatic heavy grenade launchers, and near Pisky – from heavy machine guns. From a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, the enemy made several aimed shots towards the positions of the Ukrainian defenders near Pavlopil. In the same direction, an enemy UAV was seen crossing the line of demarcation. It is noted that the Ukrainian military, with the help of electronic warfare means, suppressed a hostile drone in time.

Near Talakivka, the enemy fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with aimed fire from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force not far from settlement Zolotoe-4, the enemy fired from grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns. Near Novozvanivka, the enemy fired at the positions of the Ukrainian military with aimed fire from small arms.

The OSCE representatives were notified about the facts of violation of the ceasefire regime through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC.

"As of 7:00 on March 5, no shelling was recorded in the area of the operation of the Joint Forces," the headquarters stressed.