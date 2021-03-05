Facts

09:45 05.03.2021

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, no casualties – JFO HQ

2 min read
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire regime nine times in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not wounded, the press center of the JFO headquarters has said.

"Over the past day, on March 4, in the area of ​​the Joint Forces Operation, nine ceasefire violations were recorded. There are no combat losses among the Ukrainian defenders," the headquarters said on Facebook as of Friday morning.

In particular, in the area of ​​responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force near Vodiane not far from Donetsk, the enemy fired in the direction of the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, using a 120 mm mortar. From mortars of the same caliber, the mercenaries fired at Ukrainian positions near Vodiane in the Azov Sea region.

Near Avdiyivka, the enemy fired indirectly from automatic heavy grenade launchers, and near Pisky – from heavy machine guns. From a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, the enemy made several aimed shots towards the positions of the Ukrainian defenders near Pavlopil. In the same direction, an enemy UAV was seen crossing the line of demarcation. It is noted that the Ukrainian military, with the help of electronic warfare means, suppressed a hostile drone in time.

Near Talakivka, the enemy fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with aimed fire from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force not far from settlement Zolotoe-4, the enemy fired from grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns. Near Novozvanivka, the enemy fired at the positions of the Ukrainian military with aimed fire from small arms.

The OSCE representatives were notified about the facts of violation of the ceasefire regime through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC.

"As of 7:00 on March 5, no shelling was recorded in the area of the operation of the Joint Forces," the headquarters stressed.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:25 04.03.2021
Armed Forces' soldier receives bullet wound as result of shelling of positions by Russian-occupation forces in Donbas

Armed Forces' soldier receives bullet wound as result of shelling of positions by Russian-occupation forces in Donbas

19:03 03.03.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times, no casualties – JFO HQ

09:31 03.03.2021
Russia-led forces once violate ceasefire regime in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Russia-led forces once violate ceasefire regime in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

09:29 02.03.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times, nine soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times, nine soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

12:23 26.02.2021
One enemy attack launched on Ukraine's positions, with no casualties reported – JFO HQ

One enemy attack launched on Ukraine's positions, with no casualties reported – JFO HQ

09:36 24.02.2021
Civilian dies in Luhansk region as result of attacks by Russia-led forces - JFO HQ

Civilian dies in Luhansk region as result of attacks by Russia-led forces - JFO HQ

09:42 23.02.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas near Svitlodarsk, another one wounded

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas near Svitlodarsk, another one wounded

09:18 23.02.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 11 times over past day, one Ukrainian soldier killed, two soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 11 times over past day, one Ukrainian soldier killed, two soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

10:32 22.02.2021
Ukraine records one ceasefire violation by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

Ukraine records one ceasefire violation by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

09:59 18.02.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

G7 Ambassadors urge Council of Judges to postpone appointments to HCJ, Constitutional Court, pending establishing transparent selection

Police official from Kamianske, who organized 'protection' of businessmen, detained – National Police head

We plan to allow dual citizenship with EU countries – Kuleba

TCG increasingly resembles theater of absurd because of Russia's position – Kuleba

Ukraine records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in row

LATEST

G7 Ambassadors urge Council of Judges to postpone appointments to HCJ, Constitutional Court, pending establishing transparent selection

Some 126 negative reactions to vaccination against COVID-19 recorded - Stepanov

Tabachnyk, Arbuzov excluded from EU sanctions list

Police official from Kamianske, who organized 'protection' of businessmen, detained – National Police head

We plan to allow dual citizenship with EU countries – Kuleba

TCG increasingly resembles theater of absurd because of Russia's position – Kuleba

Ukraine records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in row

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to combat threats to national security regarding citizenship

Ambassador Korniychuk attracted ASHRA to the selection of Israeli companies for the implementation of various projects in Ukraine – The Embassy

Israeli doctors are ready to cooperate with Ukraine in the issue of treating children – The Embassy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD