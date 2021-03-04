Slovak Foreign Minister apologizes to Ukraine for 'inappropriate statements' of Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korcok apologized to Ukraine for the statements of Prime Minister of Slovakia Igor Matovic about the promise of "Transcarpathian Ukraine" in exchange for a vaccine from Russia.

"Today I talked with my Ukrainian partner, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. I apologized to him for the inappropriate statements of the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Igor Matovic about Ukraine. I am all the more sorry that just a few days ago we had a very good conversation about how to further develop our relationship," Korcok wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, March 4.

As reported, in response to a journalist's question about what Slovakia promised the Russian Federation for the supply of the vaccine, Matovic answered "Transcarpathian Ukraine". After that, the prime minister assured that he had not given promises to the Russian Federation, and made it clear that he was joking.