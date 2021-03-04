Facts

09:25 04.03.2021

Armed Forces' soldier receives bullet wound as result of shelling of positions by Russian-occupation forces in Donbas

Armed Forces' soldier receives bullet wound as result of shelling of positions by Russian-occupation forces in Donbas

On Wednesday, a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine received a bullet wound as a result of shelling of positions from Russian-occupation forces in Donbas near the village of Prychepylivka, the press service of the Pivnich (North) task force said.

"Today, on March 3, not far from the village of Prychepylivka, in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich task force, the Russian-occupation forces once again violated the ceasefire and fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, using a grenade launcher and small arms. As a result of the shelling, one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a bullet wound," the JFO said on Facebook.

The soldier was taken to a medical facility, where he is provided with the necessary medical care. The military health is satisfactory.

It is noted that in response to the shelling of the enemy, Ukrainian defenders opened fire.

The leadership of the military unit and the working group of the military law enforcement service are working at the scene. The actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its occupation fighters were reported to the OSCE representatives through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
