09:04 03.03.2021

Avakov on upcoming NSDC decisions: no need to think that there will be repression against dissentients, total re-privatization

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov says that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) will continue steps to impose sanctions, but this should not be regarded as repressive measures and a fight against dissent.

"There will be more NSDC meetings. We are working out some more additional steps towards sanctions against enemies and collaborators ... One should not think that this will be a massive repression against all dissenters, one should not think that this will be a massive re-privatization," Avakov said on the air of the program "Visiting Gordon" on Tuesday.

 

