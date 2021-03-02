Facts

18:31 02.03.2021

There are no grounds for interrogating Poroshenko - SBI

1 min read
There are no grounds for interrogating Poroshenko - SBI

The Bureau has no reason to close criminal proceedings in which fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is involved, as international legal instructions are being carried out in frames of investigation of a number of cases, acting Director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Oleksiy Sukhachov said.

"The SBI is investigating a number of criminal proceedings in which the issues of offenses in which Poroshenko took part are being considered. At present, international inquiries are being fulfilled in these criminal proceedings [...] Expert studies are also underway," Sukhachov said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada committee on law enforcement.

Answering a clarifying question about why Poroshenko is not summoned for interrogations, the acting director of the State Bureau of Investigation said: "Poroshenko has been interrogated in all criminal proceedings. We now have no reason to summon him and ask the same questions unreasonably, so we are waiting for the results of international inquiries."

"Now we cannot make a decision on the closure of any of the criminal proceedings," he said.

Tags: #poroshenko #sbi
