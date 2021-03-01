All units of control over turnover of weapons dissolved, all owners of weapons to be checked for legality of obtaining permission - National Police

Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has signed an order on the complete disbandment of arms control units, all heads of territorial police units received orders to seal the archives of the licensing service.

The formation of a new unit with other employees "who will properly carry out this work" is now being completed and will soon be presented to the public, the National Police of Ukraine reported on its Facebook page on Monday.