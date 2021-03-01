Constitutional Court reform about building trust in court from scratch - Zelensky

Trust in the Constitutional Court should be built from scratch and start with a transparent procedure for selecting judges, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Another topical issue is the Constitutional Court reform. Unfortunately, due to some judges, this body has become synonymous with distrust and today we are not talking about its renewal, but actually building trust from scratch," Zelensky said, speaking at the all-Ukrainian forum Ukraine 30. Progress of Justice on Monday in Kyiv.

According to the President, the format in which the Constitutional Court should work first of all starts with a transparent selection of judges.

"To find a way to resolve all these issues, I created a commission on legal reform in Ukraine," he said.

"Today the Commission will present the results of its work and its future plans. I can assure you that we are determined to implement all the necessary steps for a successful judicial reform," Zelensky said.