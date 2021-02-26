Facts

15:41 26.02.2021

'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

At the Crimean Platform summit on August 23, which will bring together world leaders, it is planned to adopt the Crimean Charter document condemning the policy of the Russian Federation towards the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova said.

"The key event that will launch the Crimean Platform will be the summit on August 23. A large political document, the Crimean Charter, will be adopted, which will actually fix the policy of pressure and condemnation of the atrocities of the Russian Federation. This will be a codification of the policy of non-recognition of Russia's actions," she said.

According to her, President of Latvia Egils Levits

has already accepted the invitation to take part in the summit.

"The President [of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky] signed a large number of invitations to his counterparts in other countries. They have just started distributing these invitations, so now I cannot give feedback. For example, the President of Latvia has already agreed to come to this summit. We are waiting for high representation in this day," the deputy minister said.

She said "only discussions and statements, which were sporadic in nature, lasted for seven years in Ukraine." Therefore, "it was fundamental for Ukraine to systematize and give a vector of development to all existing initiatives in relation to Crimea, as well as to introduce new ones," the first deputy foreign minister said.

"The ultimate goal for us is the de-occupation of Crimea," Dzhaparova said.

She also said that "the goal of de-occupation of Crimea will not be possible to achieve if this topic is not supported both in the internal Ukrainian daily routine and in the international arena." In the very structure of the Crimean Platform, according to her, a broad representation and participation of the parliament, civic associations and experts is envisaged.

In turn, permanent representative of the president in Crimea Anton Korynevych believes that one of the most important goals of the Crimean Platform is a conversation with international partners in a broad context. "It is no secret that at international platforms we talk about Crimea mainly about human rights violations. We understand the importance of this issue, but the Crimean Platform should cover other issues as well, ecology, culture, security, as well as sanctions, issues of the Black Sea Basin and the policy of non-recognition. We hope that this entire wide range of issues will become available for us and for discussion on the Crimean Platform," he said.

Korynevych also said "it is tender to speak with international partners not in the context of the occupation of Crimea, but in the context of resistance to the occupation."

