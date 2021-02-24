Civilian dies in Luhansk region as result of attacks by Russia-led forces - JFO HQ

A civilian has died over the past 24 hours as a result of shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by Russia-led forces near Khutir Vilny in Luhansk region, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation reports.

"On February 23, the armed forces of the Russian Federation once again cynically violated ceasefire and, in addition to shelling our positions with prohibited weapons, opened fire on Khutir Vilny in Luhansk region. A civilian born in 1947 came under fire from the Russian occupation forces. A mine exploded in his yard, as a result of which a man was seriously injured. Doctors tried to save the man's life for several hours in a row, but, unfortunately, he died of injuries," the JFO press center said on Wednesday morning.

The headquarters said that "such audacious and criminal actions of the Russian armed forces once again testify to their interest in further escalation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and once again confirm the systematic disregard for the agreements reached."

Also the headquarters reported that the materials collected in full will be sent to Severodonetsk SBU for the decision on entering the data into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations on signs of the crime provided by part 2 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act).