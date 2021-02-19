Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko has announced the launch of the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation in March.

"The Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start working in March," Tkachenko wrote on the Telegram channel.

The minister added that the Ministry of Culture is working on launching a Center for Countering Disinformation, which will effectively work out manipulations and fakes spread by the aggressor country. According to him, the selection of a team for this structure is underway.

Tkachenko added that the main areas of work of the Center for Countering Disinformation are: identification, response, counteraction, enlightenment, communication projects.

"It will track fakes, distorted information, hostile propaganda and inform Ukrainians about it. Another important component is to increase media literacy of Ukrainian citizens so that people themselves learn to check information, filter it, and distinguish fakes from real news," the minister added.