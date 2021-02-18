Facts

18:20 18.02.2021

Pfizer vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine in late Feb - early March – UNICEF

2 min read
Pfizer vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine in late Feb - early March – UNICEF

The vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 from Pfizer will be delivered to Ukraine in late February - early March, said head of health programs of UNICEF Ukraine Andriy Slavutsky during a training session on the supply and logistics of vaccines in Kyiv on Thursday.

"Currently, negotiations are underway on the documentation. There is one document that Ukraine is still awaiting. But according to preliminary information, the Pfizer vaccine should arrive in late February or early March," he said.

Slavutsky told how the vaccine supply to the regions will take place.

"The vaccine will be supplied to Ukraine from the manufacturer by UNICEF. In Boryspil, the logistics company could take the vaccine at any time of the day, whose capacity allows them to receive the amount of vaccine that will be delivered. Then these vaccines will be transferred to the company's central warehouse, after which they will be delivered to the regions in trays with dry ice. Each tray will contain 195 vials, one vial is designed for six doses of vaccine. The mobile team will receive a daily number of doses - 96 or 102 (16 or 17 vials) daily," he said.

As reported, the Ministry of Health planned to start vaccination against COVID-19 using two vaccines - produced by Pfizer/BioNTech (117,000 doses to be received under the COVAX mechanism) and AstraZeneca (1 million doses for direct purchases from the state budget and 2.2-3.7 million doses received under COVAX). Both vaccines have already been submitted for registration in Ukraine.

Tags: #unicef #pfizer
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:59 17.02.2021
Application filed for registering Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Ukraine - Health Ministry's Expert Center

Application filed for registering Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Ukraine - Health Ministry's Expert Center

10:50 05.02.2021
Pfizer to submit documents for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine in near future

Pfizer to submit documents for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine in near future

15:03 04.02.2021
Vaccination is complex logistic process – Pfizer Ukraine CEO

Vaccination is complex logistic process – Pfizer Ukraine CEO

11:44 01.02.2021
UNICEF urges Ukrainian govt to continue with Deinstitutionalization Reform in line with approved National Strategy

UNICEF urges Ukrainian govt to continue with Deinstitutionalization Reform in line with approved National Strategy

18:00 21.12.2020
UNICEF to supply batch of oxygen concentrators to medical facilities in eastern Ukraine

UNICEF to supply batch of oxygen concentrators to medical facilities in eastern Ukraine

15:02 29.10.2020
UNICEF donates 150 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients to Ukraine

UNICEF donates 150 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients to Ukraine

12:58 30.06.2020
Germany to allocate additional EUR 2 mln for assistance to newborns, children, mothers in conflict-affected Donbas

Germany to allocate additional EUR 2 mln for assistance to newborns, children, mothers in conflict-affected Donbas

14:45 24.04.2020
UNICEF, Microsoft launch global education platform in Ukraine for overcoming education crisis during COVID-19

UNICEF, Microsoft launch global education platform in Ukraine for overcoming education crisis during COVID-19

10:15 18.10.2019
UN sends 14 tonnes of humanitarian aid to ORDLO - State Border Service

UN sends 14 tonnes of humanitarian aid to ORDLO - State Border Service

12:26 04.09.2019
Almost third of Ukraine's teenagers, youth fall victims to online bullying - UNICEF project survey

Almost third of Ukraine's teenagers, youth fall victims to online bullying - UNICEF project survey

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian law enforcers serve Russia's Dpty Defense Minister with charges due to events in Debaltseve, Ilovaisk

Corpus delicti required for PrivatBank case – prosecutor general

PGO working with several cases concerning Naftogaz, its audit

Ukraine records 6,237 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,225 people recovered – Stepanov

Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

LATEST

Kyiv's presidential representative office in ARC refutes info about resumption of railway communication with Crimea before peninsula's de-occupation

Yanukovych's lawyers fail to appear in Kyiv's court for considering their own claim

Honorary Consulate of Croatia opened in Ivano-Frankivsk

Ukraine to chair EU Strategy for Danube region

Number of Ukrainians down by 314,000 in 2020 - State Statistics Service

Boris Lozhkin: US and Ukraine are united by the example of the family of Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Zelensky: digital transformation projects will allow Ukraine enter top 20 digital states in a few years

Ukraine convenes UNGA meeting on situation in Crimea, Donbas in Feb - Permanent Ukraine's Rep

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's commitment to reform High Council of Justice, energy policy to conclude review of IMF programme

Ukrainian law enforcers serve Russia's Dpty Defense Minister with charges due to events in Debaltseve, Ilovaisk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD