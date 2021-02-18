Pfizer vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine in late Feb - early March – UNICEF

The vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 from Pfizer will be delivered to Ukraine in late February - early March, said head of health programs of UNICEF Ukraine Andriy Slavutsky during a training session on the supply and logistics of vaccines in Kyiv on Thursday.

"Currently, negotiations are underway on the documentation. There is one document that Ukraine is still awaiting. But according to preliminary information, the Pfizer vaccine should arrive in late February or early March," he said.

Slavutsky told how the vaccine supply to the regions will take place.

"The vaccine will be supplied to Ukraine from the manufacturer by UNICEF. In Boryspil, the logistics company could take the vaccine at any time of the day, whose capacity allows them to receive the amount of vaccine that will be delivered. Then these vaccines will be transferred to the company's central warehouse, after which they will be delivered to the regions in trays with dry ice. Each tray will contain 195 vials, one vial is designed for six doses of vaccine. The mobile team will receive a daily number of doses - 96 or 102 (16 or 17 vials) daily," he said.

As reported, the Ministry of Health planned to start vaccination against COVID-19 using two vaccines - produced by Pfizer/BioNTech (117,000 doses to be received under the COVAX mechanism) and AstraZeneca (1 million doses for direct purchases from the state budget and 2.2-3.7 million doses received under COVAX). Both vaccines have already been submitted for registration in Ukraine.