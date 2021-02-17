Health Ministry launches info portal on vaccination against COVID-19

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has launched an information portal on vaccination against COVID-19: vaccination.covid19.gov.ua, the ministry's website said on Wednesday.

According to the report, the portal contains official information about the stages and target groups of vaccination, which vaccines will be used, and how the vaccination process itself will take place in Ukraine.

"This is the first version of the portal with basic information for citizens, in particular, with settings for people with visual impairments. By the end of February, the functionality of the portal will be expanded with additional sections and a mobile version. After the update, the website will be divided into two parts. One will contain information for broad audience, and the second - specialized information for medical workers," the ministry's press service quoted Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov as saying.

In addition, the website will contain dashboards with statistics on the progress of the vaccination campaign, and all data will be updated in the regime near to real time.

Information support for the portal is provided by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization.