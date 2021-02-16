Facts

18:40 16.02.2021

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times since midnight, no casualties

Russia-occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime in the area of the Joint Forces Operation four times since the beginning of the current day and as of 17:00.

"OSCE representatives have been notified of the facts of ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC. There are no casualties among our soldiers," the Joint Forces Operation wrote on Facebook.

As noted in the report, Russia-occupation forces fired towards the Ukrainian positions from 82 mm mortars, heavy anti-tank and under barrel grenade launchers, and sniper weapons. Ukrainian defenders opened fire on enemy's targeted attacks.

In addition, during the same period, the sappers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine cleared more than 5 hectares of land in the area of the Joint Forces Operation and transferred 489 explosives for destruction.

Tags: #donbas
09:17 16.02.2021
Zelensky orders to identify those responsible for death of three soldiers in Donbas

11:28 13.02.2021
U.S. should play one of key roles in ending military conflict in Donbas - Yermak

17:35 12.02.2021
Zelensky appreciates ambassadors of France, Germany, United States, Canada, UK and Sweden for their visit to JFO area: they see what war in Donbas is

10:40 12.02.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, two Ukrainian soldiers killed – JFO HQ

09:36 12.02.2021
Ukraine not to allow disrupting ceasefire in Donbas no matter what – Zelensky

18:51 11.02.2021
Some 50 soldiers killed, 338 wounded in Donbas in 2020 – Zelensky

12:06 11.02.2021
Zelensky, G7 Ambassadors visiting Donbas

09:27 08.02.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

15:38 06.02.2021
Russia-occupation forces continue to block road corridors at checkpoints in Donbas

09:54 05.02.2021
Situation at front in Donbas rapidly worsens over past week – Avakov

