Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times since midnight, no casualties

Russia-occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime in the area of the Joint Forces Operation four times since the beginning of the current day and as of 17:00.

"OSCE representatives have been notified of the facts of ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC. There are no casualties among our soldiers," the Joint Forces Operation wrote on Facebook.

As noted in the report, Russia-occupation forces fired towards the Ukrainian positions from 82 mm mortars, heavy anti-tank and under barrel grenade launchers, and sniper weapons. Ukrainian defenders opened fire on enemy's targeted attacks.

In addition, during the same period, the sappers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine cleared more than 5 hectares of land in the area of the Joint Forces Operation and transferred 489 explosives for destruction.