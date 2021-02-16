Facts

09:17 16.02.2021

Zelensky orders to identify those responsible for death of three soldiers in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ordered to identify the perpetrators of the tragedy of three servicemen in Donbas within ten days.

According to the presidential website on Tuesday night, Zelensky ordered to check all mine and explosive barriers on the roads and communication lines in the Joint Force Operation (JFO) area. "There are still many questions. Who planted the mines? Why were not our guys who served on this territory warned about them? Were there signs to warn of mines? Some data simply cannot be established per day. SBI has already started the investigation," Zelensky said immediately after returning from the United Arab Emirates at the airport during a meeting with Defense Minister Andriy Taran, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak, Deputy Head of the President's Office Roman Mashovets and Hero of Ukraine, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense and Intelligence Ihor Herasymenko.

"In addition, I instruct the officials of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct classes on observing security measures when handling explosive devices, observing safety rules when moving personnel, weapons and military equipment on the ground, moving to combat positions, observation posts and moving between strong points. By the end of the month to check all mine-explosive obstacles on roads and communication routes. Their expediency is important. Old and inexpedient mines to remove, indicating this in the relevant documents. Continue mine clearance even more actively: there are no mines where there is no longer a threat of a quick attack, where they live people where our soldiers are constantly moving," the head of state said.

In addition, Zelensky noted the importance of humanitarian demining in Donbas.

"The demining of kindergartens, schools, hospitals was in the agreements of the leaders of the Normandy Four at a meeting in Paris in December 2019. The task is not easy and not quick. Mines have literally become synonymous with the loss of life of our military and residents of Donbas. Without demining, we will never return to peaceful life," Zelensky said.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak also said the issue of the need for humanitarian demining is at the talks at all levels.

The head of state gave ten days to identify those responsible for the tragedy.

"Once again, my sincere condolences to family and friends," the president said.

