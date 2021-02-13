Health Ministry to conduct study on presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians - Liashko

The Ministry of Health is preparing to conduct a sero-epidemiological study of the presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians, Chief Sanitary Doctor, Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Liashko said.

"There will be no mass testing for COVID-19, but we are talking about a sero-epiemiological study that will study blood for the presence of immunoglobulin G and see how many cases of COVID-19 our system does not catch," he told reporters on Saturday.

Liashko said that the study will test about 10,000 people throughout Ukraine, from whom, in accordance with a representative sample, blood will be taken.

The study was designed by the National Security and Defense Council with the involvement of sociologists from the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. The research will be carried out through the Public Health Center.

"On Tuesday, we start: we collect all health departments, present the design and agree on dates. The sample will take into account, in particular, gender, age, place of residence, occupation," the Deputy Minister said.