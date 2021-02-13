Facts

16:53 13.02.2021

Interrogation of NABU Director Sytnyk canceled - Prosecutor General

2 min read
Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova reported that the interrogation of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Artem Sytnyk has been canceled.

"The interrogation of Sytnik and Kaluzhynsky is canceled," Venediktova wrote on her Facebook page on Saturday.

In turn, journalist Yuri Butusov said: "A very quick and important decision of the Prosecutor General - let me remind you that last night the director of NABU Artem Sytnyk and the heads of detectives received summons for questioning at the Prosecutor's General Office. Thus, the attempt of Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko to create a conflict of interest in the investigation and to withdraw the case from the NABU on this basis was thwarted (it concerns the 'case' of deputy head of the President's Office Oleh Tatarov]."

"This means that the Tatarov case continues to remain under the jurisdiction of NABU," Butusov wrote.

As reported, NABU detectives reported the suspicion to Tatarov, who is accused of providing unlawful benefits by a group of persons to ensure the issuance of an inaccurate written opinion of a forensic expert (part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) as part of an investigation into the misappropriation of property of the National Guard of Ukraine.

On December 21, 2020, Tatarov's lawyer Oleksandr Kuzmenko said that the criminal proceedings of NABU against the Deputy Head of the President's Office concern a discount on parking in one of the residential complexes of Kyiv, and not the case of "apartments for the National Guard".

Tags: #prosecutor_general #venediktova #sytnyk #nabu
