Facts

15:12 13.02.2021

Threats to national security require tough decisions within framework of Constitution - President's Office

2 min read
Threats to national security require tough decisions within framework of Constitution - President's Office

The meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) will be held on Friday, February 19, at the premises of the President's Office (OP) at 11 Bankova Street.

"Threats to the national security of the state, which must be eliminated, require mandatory tough decisions within the limits determined by the Constitution of Ukraine and current legislation," the President’s Office reported on Saturday.

The message said that society should see the state, which absolutely knows the current risks and knows how to respond to them professionally and quickly.

"It is also obvious that, unfortunately, in the period until 2019, the Ukrainians clearly saw that the necessary decisions to protect national security were long overdue, but were postponed for political reasons. The lack of sufficient political will then laid many mines under the foundations of our statehood, which are in need of systemic opposition today," the message says.

It was also said that it is an unconditional priority for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to fulfill the president's constitutional duty to ensure the national security of the state.

"The decisions that are made as a result of the collegial work of the National Security and Defense Council are fully consistent with the interests of Ukraine at this stage of development of our state," the message says.

As reported, the President of Ukraine instructed the NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov to start preparations for the NSDC meeting. Some of the questions will be considered behind closed doors.

Tags: #nsdc #presidents_office
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:49 06.02.2021
Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

19:39 03.02.2021
Danilov on NSDC sanctions: who said these people not controlled by foreign state?

Danilov on NSDC sanctions: who said these people not controlled by foreign state?

13:44 30.01.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on measures to neutralize threats in nuclear energy, industry

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on measures to neutralize threats in nuclear energy, industry

10:54 29.01.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

10:34 29.01.2021
President's Office explains Yermak's words about opening of criminal case on fact of publication of recordings of senior officials' talks

President's Office explains Yermak's words about opening of criminal case on fact of publication of recordings of senior officials' talks

18:30 28.01.2021
Danilov, Kvien discuss sanctions policy, intensified cooperation in military-technical sphere

Danilov, Kvien discuss sanctions policy, intensified cooperation in military-technical sphere

15:45 27.01.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

13:49 26.01.2021
Danilov on Russian NSDC statement on Ukrainian language status: we do not need Russian advice on this issue

Danilov on Russian NSDC statement on Ukrainian language status: we do not need Russian advice on this issue

18:13 29.12.2020
Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting in connection with Constitutional Court situation – Leshchenko

Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting in connection with Constitutional Court situation – Leshchenko

15:00 22.12.2020
Law prohibits military to get into politics, but Kryvonos does it – NSDC dpty secretary

Law prohibits military to get into politics, but Kryvonos does it – NSDC dpty secretary

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health Ministry to conduct study on presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians - Liashko

Health Ministry to propose new resolution on quarantine restrictions - Liashko

Interrogation of NABU Director Sytnyk canceled - Prosecutor General

Zelensky initiates bills to solve judicial system problems, powers of DACK to be reduced - press service

Zelensky to pay official visit to UAE on Feb 14-15

LATEST

Health Ministry to conduct study on presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians - Liashko

Health Ministry to propose new resolution on quarantine restrictions - Liashko

Interrogation of NABU Director Sytnyk canceled - Prosecutor General

Lutsk is interested in presenting its potential in Israel

Zelensky initiates bills to solve judicial system problems, powers of DACK to be reduced - press service

Zelensky to pay official visit to UAE on Feb 14-15

Ukraine to do everything to fulfill Minsk agreements on our part - Yermak

Journalists of 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels have their Rada accreditations taken away - MP

U.S. should play one of key roles in ending military conflict in Donbas - Yermak

Ukraine records 5,182 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 6,144 people recover - Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD