Zelensky appreciates ambassadors of France, Germany, United States, Canada, UK and Sweden for their visit to JFO area: they see what war in Donbas is

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appreciated the ambassadors of France, Germany, the United States, Canada, Great Britain and Sweden for being at the forefront of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) area and seeing with their own eyes what the war in Donbas is.

"Very glad and grateful that the diplomats of France, Germany, the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Sweden visited the frontline with me and saw with their own eyes what the war in Donbas is and how important it is to move towards peace," he wrote on Twitter.

As reported, Zelensky, along with the ambassadors of the Western countries, partners of Ukraine, visited the forefront in the JFO area in Donbas.

Ambassadors of France to Ukraine Etienne de Ponsen, Ambassador of Germany Anka Feldhusen, Ambassador of Great Britain Melinda Simmons, Ambassador of Canada Larisa Galadza, Ambassador of Sweden Tobias Thyberg, U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien along with Zelensky visited Donbas.