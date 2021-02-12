Facts

09:36 12.02.2021

Ukraine not to allow disrupting ceasefire in Donbas no matter what – Zelensky

Ukraine not to allow disrupting ceasefire in Donbas no matter what – Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would not allow the ceasefire regime in Donbas to be disrupted, despite the efforts of Russia-occupation forces, the press service of the President's Office said.

"We understand what is happening. We understand that a ceasefire is needed only for us. We understand that the separatists want to disrupt it. We understand that. But the resilience of our military shows that we will not allow that to happen," the president said during his working trip to Donetsk region.

The head of state said that he visited Ukrainian positions near Avdiyivka, the Industrial Zone, Shumy, and also visited a position located 80 meters from the enemy due to complications and great violations of the ceasefire regime there by Russian troops.

Volodymyr Zelensky also said that Ukrainian soldiers should respond to the enemy in the event of a breach of the ceasefire and shelling of our positions.

"Our guys know very well: if snipers kill our military, they must find an adequate response to those snipers. That is exactly what they do," he said.

"They never get an order to strike in response from me. They have an order to act in such cases exactly as they act. And they respond exactly as it is necessary in such a situation," the president said.

Tags: #zelensky #donbas
Interfax-Ukraine
