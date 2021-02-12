Ukraine to receive AstraZeneca vaccine next week – Liashko

The vaccine produced by AstraZeneca may be delivered to Ukraine next week, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said.

"We are waiting for the Pfizer vaccine. Perhaps the first will be the AstraZeneca vaccine. We will receive two products next week. There are questions about the Pfizer vaccine, which we receive as part of the COVAX initiative, which is supplied to Ukraine for free," Liashko said on the air of the Right to Power (Pravo na Vladu) program on 1+1 TV channel on Thursday night.

He noted that bureaucratic processes are currently underway.

Liashko said that vaccines would be used in Ukraine after their registration.

According to the Chief State Sanitary Doctor, Ukraine has agreed on a contract for the supply of 12 million doses of vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Novavax. The drugs will be shipped from India, where they are manufactured at the facilities of the Serum Institute.

Also, through the COVAX mechanism, Ukraine should receive from 2.2 million to 3.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the first half of the year.