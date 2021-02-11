Ukraine agrees to expand Interbus agreement for regular passenger bus traffic

Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy has signed a protocol to the Interbus agreement on expanding its operation to regular passenger bus transportation, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The European level of services for Ukrainians in the field of bus transportation. Just in Brussels, Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy on behalf of the government has signed a protocol to the Interbus agreement, which expands its operation to regular passenger bus transportation," Shmyhal wrote in his Telegram.

According to him, the expansion of the agreement, in particular, will contribute to the development of international regular and special regular transportation of passengers with the EU and the member states of the Interbus agreement, which will positively influence the development of tourism.

"Ukrainians, in turn, will receive improved services from national carriers due to the introduction of European practices and requirements," the prime minister added.