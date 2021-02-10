Facts

19:21 10.02.2021

Supreme Court does not initiate proceedings on two lawsuits on imposition of sanctions against TV channels

2 min read
Supreme Court does not initiate proceedings on two lawsuits on imposition of sanctions against TV channels

The Supreme Court has decided on two claims of citizens who challenge the presidential decree on the enactment of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decision, according to which sanctions were imposed to three television channels: one was refused, the second was given time to remove the shortcomings.

As reported on Wednesday by the press service of the Supreme Court, on February 9, the Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, issued the relevant decisions on proceedings No. 9901/22/21, No. 9901/23/21 on claims of citizens.

"By the decision in case No. 9901/22/21, the citizen's statement of claim was left without action and the plaintiff set a deadline from the date of delivery of this decision to remove the shortcomings. In addition, the plaintiff specified the grounds for involving the National Security and Defense Council, Novyny 24 Hours LLC, 112 TV Teleradiocompany LLC, and Novi Komunikatsii LLC (New Communications) to participate in the case as third parties who do not make independent claims regarding the subject of the dispute on the side of the defendant," the court said in the statement.

By its decision in case No. 9901/23/21, the court refused to initiate proceedings on the citizen's claim for recognition as unlawful and cancellation of the decree. "The court said that in fact the content of the statement of claim testifies that it was filed in the interests and in defense of the rights of other persons – legal entities, which, according to the plaintiff, are the owners of the television channels," the Supreme Court said.

The Supreme Court also said that on February 8, the court received another claim with similar claims (case No. 9901/26/21). "In accordance with the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine, the Supreme Court must resolve the issue of opening proceedings within five working days (Part 8 of Article 171 of the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine)," the press service said.

Tags: #channels #court #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:58 09.02.2021
Ukraine's union of journalists calls extrajudicial measures against Medvedchuk's channels as dangerous precedent, but supports govt right to protect info space – statement

Ukraine's union of journalists calls extrajudicial measures against Medvedchuk's channels as dangerous precedent, but supports govt right to protect info space – statement

09:23 09.02.2021
Supreme Court receives another claim from individual to challenge decree on television channels

Supreme Court receives another claim from individual to challenge decree on television channels

19:52 08.02.2021
Court suspends MH17 case until April 15

Court suspends MH17 case until April 15

14:17 06.02.2021
Defendants in case, on imposition of sanctions against TV channels, related to supply of fuel for Russia-led forces in Donbas – Avakov

Defendants in case, on imposition of sanctions against TV channels, related to supply of fuel for Russia-led forces in Donbas – Avakov

13:49 06.02.2021
Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

18:44 05.02.2021
NSDC decision on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK is legal, logical, justified, fair – Zelensky

NSDC decision on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK is legal, logical, justified, fair – Zelensky

18:16 04.02.2021
G7 Ambassadors agree on need to fight disinformation in Ukraine - meeting with Zelensky

G7 Ambassadors agree on need to fight disinformation in Ukraine - meeting with Zelensky

14:55 04.02.2021
Supreme Court lifts seizure of PIB shares, unblocks its funds

Supreme Court lifts seizure of PIB shares, unblocks its funds

13:24 04.02.2021
Сourt allows detention of ex-dpty SBU head Neskoromny

Сourt allows detention of ex-dpty SBU head Neskoromny

10:14 04.02.2021
Canada supports Ukraine's imposition of sanctions against NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine – embassy

Canada supports Ukraine's imposition of sanctions against NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine – embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv authorities decide to close schools, kindergartens on Feb 11-12 due to bad weather

EU expects start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine in Feb, but concerned about Russian disinformation on this issue – Dombrovskis

Sniper wounds Ukrainian soldier near Pisky

NABU launches probe into procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

NABU conducts searches at Energoatom – Sytnyk

LATEST

Ukrainian Navy receives 20 humvees, 84 boats from United States – embassy

Razumkov advocates intensifying dialogue between parliaments of Ukraine, Great Britain

Shmyhal calls fight against corruption one of Ukraine's main tasks

Kyiv authorities decide to close schools, kindergartens on Feb 11-12 due to bad weather

Occupancy of Blockbuster Mall in Kyiv stands at 50% in Feb 2021 - Colliers

EU expects start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine in Feb, but concerned about Russian disinformation on this issue – Dombrovskis

Ukraine working on 'virtual mobile number' for residents of occupied territories – Reznikov

U.S. Navy destroyers Porter, Donald Cook depart Black Sea

Sniper wounds Ukrainian soldier near Pisky

Armed Forces ready to start large-scale vaccination against COVID-19

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD