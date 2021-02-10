Supreme Court does not initiate proceedings on two lawsuits on imposition of sanctions against TV channels

The Supreme Court has decided on two claims of citizens who challenge the presidential decree on the enactment of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decision, according to which sanctions were imposed to three television channels: one was refused, the second was given time to remove the shortcomings.

As reported on Wednesday by the press service of the Supreme Court, on February 9, the Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, issued the relevant decisions on proceedings No. 9901/22/21, No. 9901/23/21 on claims of citizens.

"By the decision in case No. 9901/22/21, the citizen's statement of claim was left without action and the plaintiff set a deadline from the date of delivery of this decision to remove the shortcomings. In addition, the plaintiff specified the grounds for involving the National Security and Defense Council, Novyny 24 Hours LLC, 112 TV Teleradiocompany LLC, and Novi Komunikatsii LLC (New Communications) to participate in the case as third parties who do not make independent claims regarding the subject of the dispute on the side of the defendant," the court said in the statement.

By its decision in case No. 9901/23/21, the court refused to initiate proceedings on the citizen's claim for recognition as unlawful and cancellation of the decree. "The court said that in fact the content of the statement of claim testifies that it was filed in the interests and in defense of the rights of other persons – legal entities, which, according to the plaintiff, are the owners of the television channels," the Supreme Court said.

The Supreme Court also said that on February 8, the court received another claim with similar claims (case No. 9901/26/21). "In accordance with the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine, the Supreme Court must resolve the issue of opening proceedings within five working days (Part 8 of Article 171 of the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine)," the press service said.