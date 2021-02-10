Facts

15:11 10.02.2021

Sniper wounds Ukrainian soldier near Pisky

1 min read
Sniper wounds Ukrainian soldier near Pisky

As a result of a sniper attack on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pisky area of ​​Donetsk region, a Ukrainian soldier was wounded by a gunshot, the press center of the Skhid (East) task force said.

"Today, on February 10, the armed formations of the Russian Federation once again violated the ceasefire regime in the area of ​​responsibility of the Skhid [East] task force. As a result, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded," the task force said in a message on its Facebook page.

It is noted that the serviceman was promptly taken to a medical institution, where he was provided with the necessary medical assistance. The state of health of the wounded soldier is satisfactory.

"The Ukrainian defenders provided an adequate response to the aimed shot of the enemy," the message said.

OSCE representatives were notified of the actions of Russia-occupation troops through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of the ceasefire and stabilization of the contact line (JCCC).

Tags: #wounded #soldier
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:15 06.02.2021
Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded near Toretsk, Severodonetsk amid enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded near Toretsk, Severodonetsk amid enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

10:03 04.02.2021
Ukrainian soldier who disappeared in JFO area held captive by Russia-occupation forces – task force

Ukrainian soldier who disappeared in JFO area held captive by Russia-occupation forces – task force

16:25 30.01.2021
Armed Forces two soldiers wounded in Maryinka when enemy fires at Ukrainian positions

Armed Forces two soldiers wounded in Maryinka when enemy fires at Ukrainian positions

14:07 25.01.2021
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier wounded in Zolote area during enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier wounded in Zolote area during enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

16:33 30.12.2020
Ukrainian serviceman from Vinnytsia killed in Donbas on Dec 29 – Regional Administration

Ukrainian serviceman from Vinnytsia killed in Donbas on Dec 29 – Regional Administration

14:16 25.12.2020
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:55 22.12.2020
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 6 times over past day, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 6 times over past day, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded

15:03 12.05.2020
Dead soldier found at Kyiv military unit – UAF

Dead soldier found at Kyiv military unit – UAF

14:27 20.02.2020
Soldiers wounded during attack in Luhansk region flown by helicopter to Kharkiv

Soldiers wounded during attack in Luhansk region flown by helicopter to Kharkiv

15:39 01.05.2018
Four Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas over past day

Four Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas over past day

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Supreme Court does not initiate proceedings on two lawsuits on imposition of sanctions against TV channels

Kyiv authorities decide to close schools, kindergartens on Feb 11-12 due to bad weather

EU expects start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine in Feb, but concerned about Russian disinformation on this issue – Dombrovskis

NABU launches probe into procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

NABU conducts searches at Energoatom – Sytnyk

LATEST

Ukrainian Navy receives 20 humvees, 84 boats from United States – embassy

Razumkov advocates intensifying dialogue between parliaments of Ukraine, Great Britain

Supreme Court does not initiate proceedings on two lawsuits on imposition of sanctions against TV channels

Shmyhal calls fight against corruption one of Ukraine's main tasks

Kyiv authorities decide to close schools, kindergartens on Feb 11-12 due to bad weather

Occupancy of Blockbuster Mall in Kyiv stands at 50% in Feb 2021 - Colliers

EU expects start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine in Feb, but concerned about Russian disinformation on this issue – Dombrovskis

Ukraine working on 'virtual mobile number' for residents of occupied territories – Reznikov

U.S. Navy destroyers Porter, Donald Cook depart Black Sea

Armed Forces ready to start large-scale vaccination against COVID-19

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD