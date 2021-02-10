Sniper wounds Ukrainian soldier near Pisky

As a result of a sniper attack on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pisky area of ​​Donetsk region, a Ukrainian soldier was wounded by a gunshot, the press center of the Skhid (East) task force said.

"Today, on February 10, the armed formations of the Russian Federation once again violated the ceasefire regime in the area of ​​responsibility of the Skhid [East] task force. As a result, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded," the task force said in a message on its Facebook page.

It is noted that the serviceman was promptly taken to a medical institution, where he was provided with the necessary medical assistance. The state of health of the wounded soldier is satisfactory.

"The Ukrainian defenders provided an adequate response to the aimed shot of the enemy," the message said.

OSCE representatives were notified of the actions of Russia-occupation troops through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of the ceasefire and stabilization of the contact line (JCCC).