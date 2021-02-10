NABU conducts searches at Energoatom – Sytnyk

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk confirmed the information about searches conducted at the National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom in the case of the sale of electricity.

"This [information from MP Geo Leros] is true. Searches are underway, authorized by the High Anti-Corruption Court [HACC]," Sytnyk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

At the same time, he said that the case concerns the sale of electricity to a number of commercial structures.