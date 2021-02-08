Facts

18:29 08.02.2021

Results of intl language exams can be counted as final certification in foreign language in 2020/2021 academic year

The results of international language exams can be counted as the national final certification in a foreign language in the 2020/2021 academic year, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine said.

"The Ministry of Education and Science has developed guidelines on the specifics of the national final certification in foreign languages in institutions of general secondary education in the 2020/2021 academic year," the ministry's press service said.

According to the ministry's order on the conduct of the national final certification in the 2020/2021 academic year, applicants for education who have chosen the history of Ukraine as their third subject for certification can choose a foreign language as their fourth subject and vice versa.

At the same time, applicants for education who have chosen one of the foreign languages as their third subject may choose another foreign language as their fourth subject.

In addition, applicants for complete general secondary education who, in the current or previous calendar year, received a certificate (diploma) of the international language exam in a foreign language at the B-1 level and higher level (for classes that study a foreign language at the standard level or academic level) or level B-2 (for classes with advanced study of foreign languages) and the highest level, the results of these exams are counted as attestation in a foreign language.

The recommended list of international language exams, the results of which are counted as certification in a foreign language in the 2020/2021 academic year, can be found on the Education Ministry's website.

Tags: #attestation #language
